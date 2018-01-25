Trump: We have a great proposal for the Palestinians, but respect has to be given

US President Donald Trump took a wait-and-see approach about the future of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in a statement he gave alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Davos on Thursday.



Trump argued that by removing the thorny issue of Jerusalem from the table, he had cleared the path for negotiations, but claimed that the Palestinians were refusing to move forward.



"What I did with Jerusalem was my honor. Hopefully we can do the same with peace," Trump said. Referring to past failed attempts at peace, Trump said they never got anywhere because the sides could never get over the issue of Jerusalem. We took Jerusalem off the table, so we don't have to talk about it anymore, he said.



The president called out the Palestinians for refusing to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his visit in Israel this week.



"They disrespected us," Trump said.



He also repeatedly addressed the issue of withholding aid funds to the Palestinian Authority, saying "the money is on the table," but adding that "it is not going to them unless they sit down.



"We have a great proposal for the Palestinians," Trump said, "but respect has to be given."



He added that under the proposal, "Israel would have to pay," but repeated numerous times that "we'll have to wait and see."



