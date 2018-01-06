January 07 2018
|
Tevet, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Trump: Welfare reform may have to wait, meeting with Republican leaders

By REUTERS
January 6, 2018 20:22




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAMP DAVID - US President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders said after talks on Saturday that they would make an election-year push this year for an immigration overhaul and infrastructure spending but that welfare reform may have to wait for later.

Trump was joined for two days of talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other top Republicans to sketch out a legislative agenda during a year in which they will battle to keep the US Congress in Republican control in November elections.

Taking questions from reporters after the talks, Trump said he planned an active year on the campaign trail on behalf of Republican candidates.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 7, 2018
Sources: Cameroon separatist leader taken into custody in Nigeria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut