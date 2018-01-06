Trump: Welfare reform may have to wait, meeting with Republican leaders

CAMP DAVID - US President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders said after talks on Saturday that they would make an election-year push this year for an immigration overhaul and infrastructure spending but that welfare reform may have to wait for later.



Trump was joined for two days of talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other top Republicans to sketch out a legislative agenda during a year in which they will battle to keep the US Congress in Republican control in November elections.



Taking questions from reporters after the talks, Trump said he planned an active year on the campaign trail on behalf of Republican candidates.



Share on facebook Share on twitter