February 02 2018
|
Shevat, 17, 5778
|
Trump accuses FBI, Justice Department for politicizing probes

By REUTERS
February 2, 2018 13:48




WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump accused the FBI and the Justice Department of politicizing its investigations on Friday, just as the White House is expected to approve the release of a secret Republican memo alleging FBI bias against him in its Russia probe.

"The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.


