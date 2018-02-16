February 17 2018
|
Adar, 2, 5778
|
Trump acknowledges Russia mounted anti-U.S. campaign ahead of 2016 election

By REUTERS
February 16, 2018 22:36




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that Russia launched an anti-US campaign ahead of the 2016 election, but in a message on Twitter sent after Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged more than a dozen Russians with meddling in the election, Trump said his campaign did nothing wrong.

"Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!" Trump said in a tweet.


