Trump addresses gun violence, vows to be 'very strong on background checks

By REUTERS
February 21, 2018 23:57
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration would emphasize background checks and mental health in an effort to deal with gun violence in schools after last week's mass shooting at a Florida high school.

"We're going to be very strong on background checks, we're doing very strong background checks, very strong emphasis on the mental health," Trump said at a White House meeting with high school students, teachers and parents, including some from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and educators were killed last week by a former student.


