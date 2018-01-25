January 25 2018
|
Shevat, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump administration backs bills to toughen foreign investment rules

By REUTERS
January 25, 2018 05:39




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Trump administration supports bipartisan bills in Congress to toughen US foreign investment rules amid growing concern about Chinese efforts to buy US high-tech companies, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The legislation would broaden the government's power to stop foreign purchases of US firms by strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

The bills "would achieve the twin aims of protecting national security and preserving the longstanding United States open investment policy," the White House said.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 25, 2018
14 Palestinians arrested overnight by security forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 4 - 9
    Jerusalem
    8 - 12
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    9 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut