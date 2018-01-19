January 19 2018
Shevat, 3, 5778
Trump appointee quits after CNN unearths anti-Muslim rants

By REUTERS
January 19, 2018 13:37




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A US official appointed by President Donald Trump has resigned after CNN posted excerpts of him making racist and Islamophobic comments on a radio show he used to host, the news network reported.

Carl Higbie resigned from his post as external affairs chief at the Corporation for National and Community Service, according to a statement from CNCS spokeswoman Samantha Jo Warfield, CNN said.

Higbie, the CNCS - an agency that runs volunteer groups including AmeriCops, Senior Corps and the Social Innovation Fund - and the White House were not immediately available for comment.

CNN KFile, the network's investigative reporting team, posted recordings of Higbie's internet talk radio show "Sound of Freedom" from 2013 and 2014 in which he expresses his dislike of Muslims, black people and homosexuality.


January 19, 2018
Pentagon puts countering China, Russia at center of US defense strategy

