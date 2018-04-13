April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Trump calls Comey 'a weak and untruthful slime ball'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 13, 2018 15:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Writing on his Twitter account Friday morning, US President Donald Trump spoke out against former FBI director James Comey, calling him "a weak and untruthful slime ball."

"James Comey is proven LEAKER & LIAR," Trump wrote. "His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst 'botch jobs' of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

Comey, who opened the investigation about Hillary Clinton's email controversy in 2015, was fired from his post by the president in May 2017.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 13, 2018
Russian embassy says concerned by UK decision to "take action" on Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 24
    Jerusalem
    13 - 24
    Haifa
  • 21 - 32
    Elat
    17 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut