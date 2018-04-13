Trump calls Comey 'a weak and untruthful slime ball'

Writing on his Twitter account Friday morning, US President Donald Trump spoke out against former FBI director James Comey, calling him "a weak and untruthful slime ball."



"James Comey is proven LEAKER & LIAR," Trump wrote. "His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst 'botch jobs' of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"



Comey, who opened the investigation about Hillary Clinton's email controversy in 2015, was fired from his post by the president in May 2017.



