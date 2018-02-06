Trump calls Democrats 'treasonous' for chilly State of the Union reception

US President Donald Trump on Monday accused Democrats of being "un-American" and "treasonous" for their lack of applause during his State of the Union address last week when he spoke of rising wages and historically low African-American unemployment.



"They would rather see Trump do badly than our country do well. That's what it means," Trump said during an address on tax reform at a manufacturing plant in Ohio. "It's very selfish. It was bad energy."



"They were like death and un-American," said Trump. "Somebody said 'treasonous.' I mean, eh. I guess, why not? Can we call that treason, why not? I mean they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much," he said.



Democrats gave Trump a decidedly cool reaction during the State of the Union. While falling unemployment has begun to lift wages, business executives are mixed on how much to credit Trump.



