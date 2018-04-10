April 10 2018
Nisan, 25, 5778
Trump calls FBI raid on his attorney's home and office disgraceful

By REUTERS
April 10, 2018 01:33
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI's raid on the office and home of his personal attorney Michael Cohen was a disgraceful action and a total witch hunt.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump called Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team the most biased group of people and reiterated his view that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not have recused himself from overseeing Mueller's probe of alleged Russian meddling in the US election.


