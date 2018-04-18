Trump confirms Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea

United States President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday CIA Director, and his pick for new secretary of state, Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week.



"Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!," he wrote on Twitter.



