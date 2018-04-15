April 15 2018
Nisan, 30, 5778
Trump defends use of 'mission accomplished' phrase for Syria strike

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 15:50
US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his use of the phrase "mission accomplished" over the US-led missile strikes on Syrian targets after it was seized on by the media.

The phrase is associated with President George W. Bush, who used it in 2003 during the Iraq war but which dogged him for the rest of his presidency.

"The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term 'Mission Accomplished'" Trump said on Twitter.

"I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!" he said.



