January 18 2018
|
Shevat, 2, 5778
|
Trump denies U.S. embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018 23:03




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that the planned relocation of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would take place within a year, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expected the controversial move to happen by then.

Reversing decades of US policy, Trump in early December recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and set in motion the process of moving the embassy from Tel Aviv, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies alike.


