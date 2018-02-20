February 20 2018
|
Adar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump endorses Romney in run for U.S. Senate seat in Utah

By REUTERS
February 20, 2018 04:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's run for a US Senate seat in Utah despite Romney often being critical of Trump.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Romney excoriated Trump as a "fraud" who was "playing the American public for suckers.” Trump responded that Romney had "choked like a dog" in his 2012 campaign against President Barack Obama.

Trump said on Twitter that Romney "will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!" Romney announced Friday he would run to replace retiring Senator Orrin Hatch.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 20, 2018
Israeli police chief questioned in Knesset over controversial TV interview

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut