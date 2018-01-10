Trump expected to extend sanctions relief to Iran

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is expected to extend sanctions relief to Iran this week as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.



The AP cited unnamed administration officials and other sources for the report. The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the Trump administration was expected to decide on extending the sanctions waiver on Friday.



The president is reportedly still weighing his options and is reluctant to publicly waive the sanctions, although his top advisers had suggested for him to do so.



If he chooses to, existing sanctions will likely be replaced with new ones which would target specific Iranian businesses and individuals.



