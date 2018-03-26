March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Trump expels 60 Russians, closes Seattle consulate after U.K. chemical attack

By REUTERS
March 26, 2018 16:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over a nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain, senior US officials said.

The order includes 12 Russian intelligence officers from Russia's mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York and reflects concerns that Russian intelligence activities have been increasingly aggressive, senior US administration officials told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.


