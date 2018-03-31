March 31 2018
Trump freezes funds for Syria; signals exit

By REUTERS
March 31, 2018 03:40
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

March 30 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday froze more than $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria as his administration reassesses Washington's role in the long-drawn conflict there, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

Trump called for the freeze after reading a news report noting that Washington had recently committed an additional $200 million to support early recovery efforts in Syria, the Journal reported.

The decision is in line with Trump's declaration on Thursday when he said that America would exit Syria, according to officials, the Journal reported.

An additional aid of $200 million was pledged by departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in February in Kuwait at a meeting of the global coalition against Islamic State.


