March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Trump: 'looks like' Russia was behind poisoning of former spy in Britain

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 17:33
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Thursday said "it looks like" Russia was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain earlier this month.

"It looks like the Russians were behind it," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Ireland's prime minister, Leo Varadkar. The president said he had been in contact with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the incident, calling it "a very sad situation" that the United States is taking "very seriously."


