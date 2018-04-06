April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Trump may keep National Guard at Mexican border until wall is built

By REUTERS
April 6, 2018 03:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he will probably keep National Guard troops posted along the Mexican border until construction is complete on the wall he has promised to build to stem illegal immigration.

Trump said he wants to see 2,000 to 4,000 troops at the border, adding he is looking at how much it will cost to station the National Guard members there.

On Wednesday, the administration announced that it was coordinating with the governors of the border states at how the National Guard can support federal border control officers.


