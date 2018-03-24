March 24 2018
|
Nisan, 8, 5778
|
Trump moves to limit transgender military service

By REUTERS
March 24, 2018 04:48
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that limits transgender individuals from serving in the US military, but gives the armed forces some latitude in implementing policies.



The memorandum said that transgender individuals with a history of "gender dysphoria" are disqualified from military service "except under certain limited circumstances."

It added that the secretaries of defense and homeland security "may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals."


