March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Trump narrows down approach to gun laws after Florida shooting

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 01:49
Breaking news

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will support a tailored set of fixes to gun laws, stepping back from some of the more sweeping changes he had considered after the country's latest mass school shooting, senior officials told reporters on Sunday.

Opting for a plan described as "pragmatic," Trump backs legislation proposed in Congress aimed at providing more data for the background check system, a database of people who are not legally allowed to buy guns, officials said.

More contentious proposals, such as raising the minimum age for buying guns to 21, or requiring background checks for guns bought at gun shows or on the internet, will be studied by a commission to be led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the officials said.


