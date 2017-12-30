December 30 2017
Tevet, 12, 5778
Trump offers condolences to the people of Egypt

December 30, 2017 01:34




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Friday and offered his condolences to the Egyptian people after the terrorist attack that took place in Helwan, south of Cairo.

Two gunmen attacked a Coptic church on the site, killing at least seven people and injuring five. One of the a tackers had been killed and the other captured by Egyptian security.   

Trump condemned the attack and said the US will stand with Egypt against terrorism as it did in the past.

The American president also emphasized that the US is committed to defeat terrorism and extremism in all forms.





