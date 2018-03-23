March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Trump ousts McMaster, taps super-hawk Bolton as national security adviser

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 00:45
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Thursday picked as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

Trump announced in a tweet he was ousting H.R. McMaster, his current national security adviser. Bolton, 69, who has long been a polarizing figure in Washington foreign policy circles, becomes Trump's third national security adviser in 14 months.


