Trump ousts McMaster, taps super-hawk Bolton as national security adviser

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Thursday picked as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.



Trump announced in a tweet he was ousting H.R. McMaster, his current national security adviser. Bolton, 69, who has long been a polarizing figure in Washington foreign policy circles, becomes Trump's third national security adviser in 14 months.



