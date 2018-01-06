January 06 2018
|
Tevet, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Trump rejects accusations in critical book, calls self a 'stable genius'

By REUTERS
January 6, 2018 15:00

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - US President Donald Trump described himself on Saturday as a "very stable genius", following the publication of a highly critical book that questioned his ability to do the job.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," Trump said on Twitter.

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"


Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" was an instant bestseller on Friday. The book, dismissed by Trump as full of lies, depicts a chaotic White House, a president who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016, and Trump aides who scorned his abilities.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 6, 2018
Eleven Saudi princes detained following rare Riyadh protest

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    9 - 15
    Haifa
  • 11 - 20
    Elat
    9 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut