February 07 2018
Shevat, 22, 5778
Trump says: 'I'd love to see a shutdown' if no immigration law

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 22:17




WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would welcome a federal government shutdown if Congress is not able to agree to changes in immigration law that he said would prevent criminals from entering the country.



"If we don't change the legislation, if we don't get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill ... if we don't change it, let's have a shutdown," Trump told a law enforcement panel discussing the MS-13 gang at the White House. "I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of."

Trump's comments came as lawmakers are working on reaching a deal on spending limits two days before a stop-gap government funding bill is due to expire.


