April 22 2018
|
Iyar, 7, 5778
|
Trump says N. Korea crisis 'a long way from conclusion'

By REUTERS
April 22, 2018 16:28
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the North Korean nuclear crisis is "a long way from conclusion," tempering his welcome of Pyongyang's announcement it was suspending nuclear and missile tests and scrapping its nuclear test site.

"We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t - only time will tell....But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!" he said on Twitter.


