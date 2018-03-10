March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Trump says North Korea to halt missile tests 'through our meetings'

By REUTERS
March 10, 2018 20:53
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korea has promised to halt missile tests "through our meetings."

"North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The White House has not released a date for a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but Trump has said he will meet with the leader, who extended the invitation.

It was not immediately clear which meeting Trump was referring to or the timing of the meetings


