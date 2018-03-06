March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump says U.S. will counteract any meddling in 2018 election

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 23:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was interference by Russia and probably by other countries in the 2016 US election, and the United States would counteract any attempt at meddling in the November 2018 elections.



"Well the Russians had no impact on our votes whatsoever, but certainly there was meddling and probably there was meddling from other countries and maybe other individuals," Trump said at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stephan Lofven.

"We're doing a very very deep study and we're coming with some ... very strong suggestions on the '18 election ... We'll counteract whatever they do, we'll counteract it very strongly."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 6, 2018
"Significant" consequences if China takes key port in Djibouti

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 19 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut