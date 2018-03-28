March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
Trump says Xi told him meeting with North Korea's Kim went well

By REUTERS
March 28, 2018 13:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said in a tweet that Chinese President Xi Jinping had told him a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had gone very well and that Kim looked forward to meeting with Trump.

"Received message last night from XI Jinping of China that his meeting with Kim Jong Un went very well and that Kim looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!" he wrote.


