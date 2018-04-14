April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Trump says has ordered U.S. military strikes on Syria

By REUTERS
April 14, 2018 04:15
WASHINGTON, April 13 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered "precision strikes" on Syrian in retaliation for the suspected poison gas attack that killed at least 60 people on April 7.

"A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

"These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead," Trump said referring to Assad and his role in the chemical weapons attacks.

As he spoke, explosions were heard in Damascus.

"The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons," Trump said.


