Trump says he believes Mueller will treat him fairly in Russia probe

By REUTERS
December 29, 2017 04:30




US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, will treat him fairly.

"There's been no collusion. But I think he's going to be fair," Trump told the New York Times in an interview at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump also told the Times he has "been soft" on China on trade and complained about oil shipments to North Korea despite sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear program. "Oil is going into North Korea. That wasn't my deal!" he said.


