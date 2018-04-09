April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Trump says will make decision on Syria, probably by end of Monday

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 18:56
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would not take any options off the table, when it comes the Washington's reaction to the Syrian chemical attack.


Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump condemned the reported poison gas attack on a rebel-held town in Syria and said he would make a decision on a response, probably by the end of the day.

Trump said he was talking to military leaders and would decide who was responsible for the attack - whether it was Russia, or Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, or Iran, or all of them together.


