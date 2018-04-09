Trump says will make decision on Syria, probably by end of Monday

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would not take any options off the table, when it comes the Washington's reaction to the Syrian chemical attack.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump condemned the reported poison gas attack on a rebel-held town in Syria and said he would make a decision on a response, probably by the end of the day.
Trump said he was talking to military leaders and would decide who was responsible for the attack - whether it was Russia, or Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, or Iran, or all of them together.