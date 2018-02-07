February 07 2018
|
Shevat, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump says stocks drop is 'big mistake' amid strong economy

By REUTERS
February 7, 2018 17:13




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly praised Wall Street gains during his first year in office, on Wednesday dismissed recent market gyrations, saying stocks should not be falling amid strong economic news.

"In the 'old days, when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!" Trump wrote on Twitter.



Related Content

Breaking news
February 7, 2018
Israel finds severe H5N8 bird flu in wild bird

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 16 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut