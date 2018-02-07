Trump says stocks drop is 'big mistake' amid strong economy

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly praised Wall Street gains during his first year in office, on Wednesday dismissed recent market gyrations, saying stocks should not be falling amid strong economic news.



"In the 'old days, when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!" Trump wrote on Twitter.





