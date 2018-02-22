Trump says weighing possibility of 'the best' teachers having guns

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to clarify his support for arming teachers in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida, saying he only wanted to examine the idea and would limit it to those with military or special training.



"I never said 'give teachers guns,'" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter one day after raising the idea at a White House listening session with survivors of the shooting. "What I said was to look at the possibility of giving 'concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best.'"



