Trump says will pick new chief economic adviser soon





WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would make a decision soon on appointing a new chief economic adviser after Gary Cohn said he was resigning from the post.

"Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!" Trump wrote on Twitter. A White House official said White House adviser Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, and conservative commentator Larry Kudlow were the leading candidates for the job.