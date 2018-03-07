March 07 2018
Adar, 20, 5778
Trump says will pick new chief economic adviser soon

By REUTERS
March 7, 2018 03:45
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would make a decision soon on appointing a new chief economic adviser after Gary Cohn said he was resigning from the post.



"Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

A White House official said White House adviser Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, and conservative commentator Larry Kudlow were the leading candidates for the job.


