Trump says will talk to Britain's May about nerve agent attack

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he planned to talk to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday about the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England, that struck down a former Russian double agent who passed secrets to British intelligence.



"It sounds to me that it would be Russia based on all the evidence they have," Trump told reporters. "As soon as we get the facts straight, if we agree with them, we will condemn Russia or whoever it may be."



