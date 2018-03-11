March 11 2018
Adar, 24, 5778
Trump talks with North Korea not just 'theater,' CIA chief Pompeo

By REUTERS
March 11, 2018 16:32
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo said on Sunday an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not just for show.



"President Trump isn’t doing this for theater. He’s going to solve a problem," said Pompeo told the "Fox News Sunday" program.



The United States expects North Korea to halt all nuclear and missile testing in advance of any meeting, Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.



Pompeo also said US military exercises around the Korean peninsula will continue in the lead-up to the talks. In addition, he said, North Korea must be willing to discuss "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization" of its arsenal.



The United States will make no concessions, he added, and will continue to push its economic sanctions against the country ahead of the meeting, tentatively scheduled for May.


