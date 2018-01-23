January 24 2018
|
Shevat, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump to meet with Netanyahu at Davos economic forum

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 23:19




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and other world leaders when he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday.

Trump will also host a small dinner for European business executives on Thursday night at the summit, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters at a briefing.

Read more


Related Content

Breaking news
January 24, 2018
3 killed, 11 injured in West Bank car crash

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut