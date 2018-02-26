February 26 2018
Adar, 11, 5778
Trump to meet with lawmakers Wednesday on gun bills

By REUTERS
February 26, 2018 22:37
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss gun legislation, the White House said, after a mass shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff.



"The president is planning a meeting for Wednesday with bipartisan members of Congress ... to discuss different pieces of legislation and what they can do moving forward," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing.

Trump would support legislation to ban bump stock devices, she said, if an administrative fix does not work.


