US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday, explaining to his millions of followers his rationale for opting to use social media: not because he likes to, but as a way to circumvent the traditional media.







I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair “press,” now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent “sources” are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017







The US president commonly speaks to the public above the mainstream media's head by using social media, most often Twitter.