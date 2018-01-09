January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 18:55




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump reiterated his demands for immigration reform during a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday, saying any bill to address young immigrants brought to the United States illegally must also provide a border wall.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he convened the group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers at the White House, said he wants a bipartisan fix and believes both sides will negotiate in good faith on the issue.


