February 17 2018
|
Adar, 2, 5778
|
Trump visits Florida hospital to pay respects after school shooting

By REUTERS
February 17, 2018 01:46




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday visited a hospital where victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, were treated to "pay their respects," a White House spokeswoman said.

The Trumps planned to thank people who work at the hospital for their response to the shooting on Wednesday, and later planned to visit the Broward County Sheriff’s office to meet law enforcement officials who responded to the shooting.


