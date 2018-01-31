January 31 2018
|
Shevat, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump will call for unity in State of the Union speech

By REUTERS
January 31, 2018 01:58




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will say in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night he is extending an open hand to work with both Democrats and Republicans, according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House.

Trump, who is scheduled to deliver the address on Capitol Hill at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT), will call on both parties to work together on a plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure.

On foreign policy, Trump will note that nearly all the territory in Syria and Iraq once controlled by Islamic State has been liberated but he says "there is much more work to be done" to defeat the militant group.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 31, 2018
Security forces arrest 12 in West Bank overnight raids

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 15
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    10 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut