Trump will not attend Latin American summit





WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will not attend the Latin American summit this week in order to focus on the Syria crisis, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump was scheduled to arrive in Peru on Friday to attend the summit and then visit Colombia."At the president’s request, the vice president will travel in his stead. The president will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.