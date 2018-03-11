March 11 2018
Adar, 24, 5778
Trump's condition for Kim meeting is no nuclear, missile test

By REUTERS
March 11, 2018 15:26
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's condition for meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is that there be no nuclear or missile testing, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday.

"There shouldn't be confusion," Mnuchin told NBC's "Meet the Press" program, when asked about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' statement on Friday that there would be no meeting without concrete and verifiable actions by North Korea.

"The president has made it clear that the conditions are that there's no nuclear testing and there's no missiles and those will be a condition through the meeting."


