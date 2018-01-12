January 12 2018
Turkey: Citizens traveling to United States face risk of arbitrary arrest

By REUTERS
January 12, 2018 10:06




ANKARA - Turkey's foreign ministry said Turkish citizens traveling to the United States face the risk of arbitrary arrest, saying they should revise travel plans and take precautions if they do decide to travel.

Earlier this month, a US jury found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade US sanctions in a case that has strained diplomatic relations between the NATO allies and that Turkey has dismissed as politically motivated.

In a travel warning statement on its website dated January 11, the ministry also said there had been an increase in terror attacks and violent incidents in the United States recently.


