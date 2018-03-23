March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Turkey FM spokesman says in talks to buy missile defense systems from U.S.

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 11:48
Turkey continues to hold talks with the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium and the United States to buy missile defense systems, Ankara's foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

In January, Turkey awarded Eurosam an 18-month contract for a study into the development and production of a long-range air and missile defense system, in a move towards closer defense cooperation with France and Italy.

In December last year, Turkey and Russia signed an accord for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries, finalizing a deal set to deepen military ties between NATO member Turkey and the Kremlin.


