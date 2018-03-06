March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold summit on Syria in April

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 09:57
ANKARA - Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a summit in April to discuss Syria and potential steps in the region, the spokesman for the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.



Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy also told a news conference Ankara would tell U.S. authorities during meetings on March 8-9 that it expected Washington to take concrete steps on retrieving weapons provided to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.



Aksoy said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Russia between March 12 and 14, and later meet with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson in Washington on March 19.

Aksoy said Cavusoglu would also discuss during a visit to Germany the extradition of former Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, who was released by a Czech court last week despite a Turkish extradition request.


