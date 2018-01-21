January 21 2018
Shevat, 5, 5778
Turkey: Those opposing operation in Syria's Afrin siding with terrorists

By REUTERS
January 21, 2018 16:15




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Anyone who opposes Turkey's operation in northern Syria's Afrin region is siding with terrorists and will be treated accordingly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official visit to Iraq, Cavusoglu said Ankara expected France to support Turkey's operation, after France asked Turkey to act with restraint in Syria, saying it would call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.


