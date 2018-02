Turkey: U.S. decision to open embassy in Jerusalem damaging peace

ANKARA - Turkey said on Saturday a decision by the United States to open an embassy in Jerusalem in May disregarded decision by the United Nations and Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and showed the United States insisted on damaging peace.



In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the decision was "very worrying". The US State Department said on Friday it would open an embassy in Jerusalem in May to coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary.



In December, President Tayyip Erdogan hosted an OIC summit of more than 50 countries in Istanbul, where Muslim leaders condemned the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



Share on facebook Share on twitter